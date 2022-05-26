024 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

This week we've been chowing down on sausage rolls and pancakes, while enjoying the field day Irish Twitter has been having in the wake of Post Passport Gate and this week's MCR gigs. It's been a humdinger. Let's jump in, shall we?

Post Passport

Possibly the best thing to happen to Irish Twitter since the Free Luas. After months of campaigning, TD Emer Higgins has found a solution to the slow turnaround time for postal passport applications. What's that? Oh no, the service hasn't gotten quicker. Nothing like that. The name has been changed. Fixed it!

The front-facing camera comedians are shaking, they’ll never beat this https://t.co/xvQSsTrsCc — Alan (@alan_maguire) May 25, 2022

Metro Cafe Pancakes

You simply can't beat a classic. Over the past few years the Dublin brunch spots have come in hard and fast and we love them all dearly, but sometimes a spot of people watching accompanied by homemade buttermilk pancakes and crispy AF bacon from Metro Cafe is your only man.

Pancakes with honey butter and crispy bacon from Metro Cafe. Chefs kiss.

Blackberry Cafe Sausage Rolls

I think we can all admit, sausage rolls are an elite breakfast/lunch/snack option. They suit every occasion, and new-to-Dublin-8 Blackberry Cafe's selection is second to none. They've brought 147 Deli sambos and sausage rolls to the south side and have four sausie roll options to choose from - perfect if you work nearby (their cafe is inside the Dublin Liberties Distillery). I went for the leek, sage and wholegrain mustard roll, and was not disappointed.

147 Deli's iconic sausage rolls, now available at Blackberry Cafe

Corkflix

This week we're paying homage to the *real capital* and more specifically, Cork based artist Jason O'Gorman for the creation of Corkflix. It's a bit like Netflix but, you guessed it, everything's been Cork-ified. There's Top Feen, Dowtcha Abbey, Langer Management - the list goes on. An instant masterpiece.

Little Emo Christmas

Also known as My Chemical Romance playing two sold out Dublin shows. While an emo phase was never part of my own destiny (I was more of a mini-mullet straightened into spikes, with an iPod mini packed within an inch of its life full of limewire downloads of DJ's Rankin, Cammy and Sammy in that order), it is very clear to us all that MCR's visit is a hugely monumental event for Dublin's emo and goth community. These groups bravely run CEX stores, keep Monster in business and were on hand to provide Gerard Way with a quick and handy Irish history lesson mid-gig. I sincerely hope they've had a wonderful week.

If they're all at the My Chemical Romance gig, then who's manning the CEX stores.... — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) May 24, 2022

Thousands of empty cans of Monster now litter the streets of Kilmainham as the My Chemical Romance fans descend on Dublin 8 — Michael Dooley (@MichaelDooley__) May 24, 2022

Same time, same place next week for another round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

