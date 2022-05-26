Save the date, It's A Trap opens its new café this weekend

Launch day is finally here!

We were very sorry to see It's A Trap shut up shop on Denmark Street back at the end of February. The café sadly faced a lot of anti-social behaviour and were forced to be on the lookout for a new location towards the end of 2021. In March It's A Trap announced they'd be opening a new café on Aungier Street, and two months later, launch date is finally upon us.

The vegan café took to Instagram to announce they were opening their new location this Saturday, 28th May.

Let's hope that they bring all their cult favourites from the Denmark spot. The limited edition beyond burger wrap looked like an absolute winner (and would surely satisfy anyone, no matter their dietary requirements). Plus their range of vegan pastries is absolutely unmatched. Need proof? Just check out the peanut butter and chocolate chip roll below. Heavenly.

For all the top vegan goodies, It's A Trap opens their Aungier Street café from 10am to 7pm on Saturday. We wish the team all the best in their new location, and with their launch. '

Header image via Instagram/its_a_trap

