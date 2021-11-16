Dublin cafe relocating due to anti social behaviour

If you're a vegan living in Dublin or just a fan of vegan food in general, you'll definitely have stopped into It's A Trap for a sweet treat and a coffee, or one of their iconic scrambled tofu wraps.

Yesterday on Instagram, the cafe and retail space confirmed they'd be closing their Dublin 1 shop and looking for a new location. The decision comes following a number of attacks on their business.

The post reads:

In the last 2 months our shop and staff have been attacked 3 times and robbed once. The situation doesn’t seems to be getting any better, and for that reason we have decided to announce that we will be closing our shop in 2022.

Since 2019, It's a Trap have been serving up a plant based storm with completely vegan cakes, wraps and toasties as well as delish speciality coffee, chai and matcha. They've established themselves as a great addition to the local community with discounts for cyclists, students and teachers and a pet friendly policy. However, in the past two months their shop and staff have been attacked three times and robbed once. In the emotional post, they thanked their local customers who kept the shop going throughout the pandemic:

We are deeply sorry with all our local customers. You made possible we stayed in business throughout the pandemic, and we really appreciate all the support, but our mental and physical health is at risk.

A very difficult decision to make, and we wish It's a Trap all the best with their search for a new location. They'll be open til the end of the year if you're looking to pop in and support them in the meantime!

Header image via Instagram/its_a_trap

