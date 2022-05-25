Dublin Pizza Company expands into the burger scape

The pizza connoisseurs are conquering a new dish.

Dublin Pizza Company rose to fame back in 2016 when they first opened on Aungier Street. Their dedication to pizza is pretty impressive; the company started after a trip to Naples that involved learning the art of pizza making, before returning to Ireland to put these new skills to the test. DPC then built a polytunnel (yes, you read that right) in order to achieve the freshest ingredients possible.

Their commitment to pizza is inspiring, but it seems Dublin Pizza Company are moving on to their next challenge: the burger. Introducing Dublin Burger Company, which opened in Dún Laoghaire this week.

Based at The Pavilion, Dublin Burger Company serves American style smash burgers made with the best Irish ingredients, proving DPC can perfect more than just pizza. There's some outdoor seating available, ideal for those warmer days that are coming. Who doesn't want a lovely burger by the seaside?

You can find Dublin Burger Company slinging burgers at The Pavilion at Dún Laoghaire Thursday through to Sunday. Dublin Burger Company will also be present at Beyond the Pale Music & Arts Festival in Glendalough this June. They have a spot at Beyond The Plate, the food section of the festival, between the 10th and 12th of June.

