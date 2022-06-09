025 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From comedy to crafty pale ales.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin. Summer is truly upon us (the return of Love Island tells us so), and while the aul LC weather isn't exactly playing ball, there's still loads to be excited about in Dublin's fair city. No, honestly, there is. I've laid them out here in case you don't believe me.

Let's jump in, shall we?

Paddy Power Comedy Festival

The launch and line up reveal of the new Paddy Power Comedy Festival (formerly Vodafone) took place yesterday, with tickets available now. The line up for the Iveagh Gardens festival includes Dylan Moran, Tommy Tiernan and Kevin McAleer (Derry Girls) and international acts such as Mary Beth Barone and Patti Harrison. It's always a great weekend, and we're buzzed to see it back for the first time since 2019. Running from Thurs 21st to Sun 24th June, with tickets available HERE.

The return of Love Island

And the subsequent insurge of memes and hot takes populating Irish Twitter. A special time of year.

Return of the Club Rock Shandy Pale Ale

When Rascal's launched this humdinger of a collab last summer, it sold out in off licences all over Ireland. Aware of the excitement around the magical tins, Rascal's warned that they were extremely limited edition. But we come bearing good news. Rock Shandy Pale Ale is back in stock via the Rascal's website, and it's as delish and citrusy as ever. A must try.

Keeping up with the Irish Kardashians

We're glued to this iconic account, photoshopping the Kardahsian/Jenner dynasty onto the Luas, the back of the bus, behind the counter at Centra, the list goes on. An essential follow.

Boiled sausage BBQ hack

This could be common knowledge for people, but blew my tiny mind. Over the weekend I was introduced to the boiled sausage BBQ hack - popping your sausages in a saucepan of boiling water, coddle style for about ten minutes before putting them on the barbecue. They'll soften up a bit and end up cooked through rather than being charred beyond consumption on the outside and still pink and raw on the inside. BBQ season is forever changed.

We've all been there.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin,

