Get Bread 41 goodies in Rathmines at the new Greenville Deli

It's a good time to be a Rathmines local.

Rathmines has been blessed with a lot of new openings lately. There's been Spatched, Vegan Sandwich Co, Four Face Coffee, Bold & Brass, all in the last couple of months. Now we also have Greenville Deli opening their second spot in Rathmines after teasing us with the news back in April. They took to Instagram to share their launch day:

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL ! Rathmines location opening Friday 8am! A few bits to do but we will be ready. Pop in if you’re about. Toasties, salads, breakfast pots, sausage rolls, bread and pastries by @bread41dublin, coffee, meats by @kerrigans_irl, our market section with lovely stuff from local suppliers and loads, loads more."

One of the most exciting parts of the Greenville Deli opening is that you can now get Bread 41 bits in Rathmines. D6 locals have it right on their doorstep (we're not jealous in the slightest, no way).

Greenville Deli sources their coffee from Two Fifty Square and meats from Kerrigans, as well as tons of other lovely bits from local suppliers. If you're just buzzing to be the first in the door, they open on Friday 10th June at 8am.

You can find them at 312 Rathmines Road Lower, just down from the post office and opposite Tesco.

