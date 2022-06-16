026 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Spice in the form of pizza toppings and Love Island drama.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin. This week we've been feasting on internet drama and pizza slices, and preparing ourselves for the foodie event of the year, Taste of Dublin.

Let's jump in, shall we?

Tea Sock Gate

With the general state of the world at the moment, who doesn't love an inconsequential, viral political faux pas? No one gets hurt, there's no serious backlash, but the memory of Liz Truss strongly advising the Tea Sock to have a conversation with the EU will live in our memories forever.

Advertisement

Bambinos

There's been a lot of buzz around this new Stephens Street pizza spot since it opened at the start of this month. I finally got to pop in last week and can confirm it's worth the hype - 11/10 would take a bath in the hot honey drizzle, which can be added to any slice but comes on the Big Hot Pep as standard. Delish.

CMAT and Marty Whelan crossover

Two cultural icons come together in the crossover we never knew we needed, but now can't imagine our lives without. Marty Whelan has been giving CMAT and her debut album If My Wife New I'd Be Dead a few shout outs in recent weeks, and this morning Ireland's favourite country singer finally popped into the Lyric studios for a chat. Crying, screaming, throwing up, etc.

Advertisement

Love Island familial banter

This series of Love Island has been formally deemed a belter by all accounts and as usual, the craic on Twitter is about 90% of the appeal. Incase you haven't seen, the family members running Indiyah and Ikenna's respective accounts are in a constant Twitter back and forth, and it's the gift that keeps on giving. Rock up at 9pm every night for guaranteed fireworks.

Too busy watching others, that’s why you’re not seeing your girl getting taken by Ashley Banjo #loveisland https://t.co/JU9lW4KCkd — Indiyah (@1ndiyah) June 15, 2022

Taste of Dublin

Advertisement

Foodie Christmas is officially upon us, and this year will see Taste of Dublin restored to all its pre-pandemic glory with discos, live entertainment and cocktail bars at every corner. Find out all you need to know about this years festival HERE.

Same time, same place next week for an updated list of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

READ NEXT: What is Bloomsday and how to celebrate it in Dublin?