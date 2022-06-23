027 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

This week, Harry Styles hysteria has Dublin City in a chokehold and Beyoncé has demanded that we all quit our jobs - not a bad seven days when all's said and done. Forget about the fact that Ireland is now the most expensive country in the EU for a brief moment in time and enjoy a bitta light entertainment and Dublin foodie bits. If we don't laugh we'll cry, am I right fellas?

Harry Styles Hysteria

From his dip in the Vico to the mile long conga line at the Aviva last night, the vibes at Harry's gig and surrounding his stint in Dublin in general have been truly immaculate. A special time for us all.

thinking about the group of boyfriends who got surrounded by a conga line at Harry Styles in Dublin tonight #hslotdublin #HSLOT #LOTDublin pic.twitter.com/SPkB3Op4fM — vee 🧣 (@augustgetaway) June 22, 2022

Dami Island

It's Dami's island, everyone else just lives on it. This year's Dublin contingent on Love Island is doing himself and us all proud, solidifying his place as a fan favourite. The thoughts of him bringing home the proverbial Love Island trophy has me picturing Italia 90-levels of celebrations in the street - there'll surely have to be a national holiday? More as we have it.

Shaku Maku

This recent addition to the Rathmines foodie scene is an absolute must for any Middle Eastern food lover, and perfect for anyone on the ✨ let's order a few bits and share ✨ buzz. Here's their hummus belahmeh with diced lamb which I inhaled earlier this week - next time, I won't be leaving without trying the cauliflower fritters, the charcoal grilled chicken skewers and the baba ghanoush. For research purposes, obviously.

Shaku Maku, Rathmines

Iced tea-son

If more than one coffee a day has you rattling in your boots but you still enjoy the aesthetic and general vibe of an iced beverage on a summers day, get yourself on the iced tea train. Loads of Dublin cafes are serving up tasty homemade versions, including this peachy dream from Stay With Us in Phibsboro.

Beyoncé telling us to quit our jobs

Who are we to disagree with royalty?

Beyonce ‘quit your job’



Me in HR this morning: pic.twitter.com/Bed3aZjB6u — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) June 21, 2022

Same time, same place next week for a fresh list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

