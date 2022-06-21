11 ways you can celebrate Dublin Pride 2022

The first proper Dublin Pride since 2019.

As with most events and festivals, Pride was unable to go ahead in its full glory the past couple of years due to the pandemic. That's why Dublin Pride 2022 is going to be such a huge deal this year; they've got a lot of missed time to make up for. If you need a little inspo or direction on how to spend it, we've compiled a list of some of our favourite events and parties going on this weekend in honour of Pride.

Cara Connors Straight for Pay Comedy

Just after Dublin Pride weekend, LA-based comedian Cara Connors brings the Straight for Pay comedy tour to Dublin. You can book your ticket HERE.

Where:

Whelan's

When:

Tuesday, 28th June at 8pm

The Girl's Room Women Only Nightclub

Launching just ahead of Pride weekend is Dublin's first women's only nightclub, inspired by the camaraderie found in the Girls' bathrooms. You do not want to miss out on this, get your ticket HERE.

Where:

The Workmans Cellar on Essex Street East

When:

Thursday, 23rd June from 10:30pm

Sweatbox

Tickets for Sweatbox are quickly selling out, with only Tier 3 left; get yours sorted HERE for a night of sweaty gay house at Dublin's sexiest queer party.

Where:

Index on Arran Quay

When:

Friday, 24th June from 10pm

Pride Bottomless Brunch

Booking is essential for the Pride Bottomless Brunch that will have a mixture of great food and drink, as well as music from our favourite gay icons. Tickets cost €35 and you can get them HERE.

Where:

The Square Ball on Hogan Place

When:

Saturday, 25th June from 12pm

Mother Dublin Block Party

After several years of no in-person Pride, Mother aren't messing around this year; get your tickets HERE before they're all gone. Expect performances and sets from Anitta, Peaches, Le Boom, Panti Bliss, and many more.

Where:

The National Museum of Ireland, Colins Barracks

When:

Saturday and Sunday, 25th and 26th June from 4pm

Happy Endings Bottomless Brunch Pride Edition

Another bottomless brunch to choose from is Happy Endings'. Known for their themed brunches, Happy Endings embraces Pride 2022 with this afternoon event.

Where:

Aston Quay

When:

Saturday, 25th June 1pm-3pm & 3pm-5pm

Karaoke and Art Auction

Hosted by Ruby Noir, this karaoke and art auction for Pride will have tunes, cocktails, art, and of course, plenty of prizes. Definitely a spot to hit up ahead of Dublin Pride weekend 2022.

Where:

Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street

When:

Thursday, 23rd June at 8pm

The Big Gay Quiz

There is free entry (but limited access) to this "evening of gorgeously gay questions for quick-witted straights & gays". At The Big Gay Quiz, hosted by Haus of W.I.G, there are drink tokens, gigs, and vouchers to be won.

Where:

Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street

When:

Friday, 24th June at 8pm

Outhouse Pride Events

As an LGBTQIA+ community resource centre, Outhouse Dublin have plenty of events on for Pride weekend 2022. From workshops to a non-alcoholic Pride party to a literary evening, there's bound to be something for everyone.

Where:

Outhouse on Capel Street

When:

Across the week

Grá

Dublin's newest LGBTQIA+ night fittingly launches this week; tickets are for sale HERE.

Where:

The Grand Social on Liffey Street

When:

Wednesday, 22nd June from 9pm

12 Hour Pride Party

This event is free but when it's full, it's full, so make sure you get down there early if you want to partake in Bow Lane's 12 hour Pride party. There'll be a range of music, from techno to disco, anything to keep you dancing for hours upon hours.

Where:

Bow Lane Social Club on Aungier Street

When:

Saturday, 25th June from 3pm

How will you be celebrating Pride 2022 in Dublin this year?

