032 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome one and all to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

This week we're discussing the Workmans flop era, and salivating over the scent of bbq wafting from the Big Grill Fest in Herbert Park.

Hungry? Thirsty? In need of a laugh? Hop in my friend, we're ticking all the boxes.

Joe Lycett

Disclaimer before we get into it - this show's run at Vicar Street is sadly over, but I still have to include it as it was easily my favourite thing I did this week - possibly my favourite thing this year. Sitting back for an hour and watching Joe Lycett (formerly Hugo Boss)'s mind at work is an experience like no other. If you've seen his show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back you'll know he seizes the opportunity to create comedic gold in every aspect of his life, whether he's enjoying a spot of gardening or organising his kitchen extension. Everyone who's seen the show has been sworn to secrecy about its contents - you'll understand why if you go to see it - all I can do is assure you it's a truly unique piece of art and not to be missed. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll experience every other emotion in between - if you get wind of the show coming back to Ireland or happen to be in the UK next month, I can't recommend seeing it enough.

Ispíní na hÉireann

The hardest working IG page in the world, Ispíní na hÉireann uploads an array of weird and wonderful content and meme-worthy moments and is definitely worth a follow if you're looking to brighten up your feed. A personal highlight for me this week has been this Centra sign denouncing oat milk theft - the real pandemic.

Iced tea-son

And lemonade season - equally delicious, just has less of a ring to it. If you've consumed enough iced lattes to have you bouncing off the walls until well into 2023, consider a cooling iced tea or delightfully fizzy lemonade to quench your thirst instead. This week we have our eye on this freshly squeezed watermelon infused delight from Currabinny.

The Big Grill Festival

If one of your favourite things about the warmer months is the smell of barbecue wafting through the air, get yourself directly to the source at the Big Grill Festival, which returns this week after a two year hiatus. Expect food demos, workshops, bbq contests, eating contests, live music and of course, the smoky scent of deliciousness filling up your senses throughout.

Workmans flop era discourse

This conversation has highlighted the divide between Dublin millennials and gen Z like no other. We delved in in more detail HERE but for now, please enjoy the bounty of memes and hot takes populating Irish Twitter.

"Workmans is gentrified? Wow. I didn't know that...it was an amazing club. What else can you say? It was an amazing club, whether you agree or not. It was an amazing club who never entered a flop era. I'm actually sad to hear that" pic.twitter.com/M7QOdSPYP8 — Your Dad's Public Housing Thot (@familyjewelsboi) August 10, 2022

i gentrified the workmans — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) August 11, 2022

At 00:00am on the day you turn 21, workmans enters its flop era — 🎏 (@shannxhh) August 10, 2022

Same time, same place next week for a fresh L List, rounding up the best bits of Dublin.

