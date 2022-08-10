Dublin Fire Brigade tackled a “well developed fire” in Cabra pub last night

The pub, where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed in 2010 has remained closed ever since.

Footage is circulating of a huge blaze at the derelict Fassaugh House Pub in Cabra, which broke out last night and was fought by Dublin Fire Brigade with the help of DCC.

In a post on Twitter, DFB said that four fire engines were needed to tackle the blaze, along with a turntable ladder which acted as a water tower, fighting the fire from above. Dublin City Council crews provided increased water supplies to the fire ground. DFB described the fire as "well developed".

Overnight, four fire engines responded to a well developed fire in a vacant building in Cabra.



A turntable ladder from Tara Street fire station fought the fire from above and @DubCityCouncil crews provided us with increased water supplies to the fireground. pic.twitter.com/Xu6Gll9kWt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 10, 2022

The Fassaugh House pub in Cabra, also known as Matt’s, closed down after the murder of 'The Don' - who was the leader of one of Ireland’s most dangerous crime gangs, according to the Sunday World.

Last year, An Bord Pleanála had received a planning application for 137 'Build to Rent' apartments to be built on the site of the former pub. In a post on Facebook at the time, local councillor Cieran Perry said that DCC had been forced to spend money on maintaining the pub since it had closed down.

The councillor said:

Having paid for many clean-ups of the site previously DCC were forced to install steel shuttering on the building last week as a safety measure to stop youths accessing the building... It is scandalous that the owners are allowed to leave the site in such a dilapidated state on one of the main roads through Cabra, creating an extremely bad impression of our area for residents and visitors alike.

He also spoke out against the plan for Build to Rent apartments on the site, writing:

To add further insult to our community, the developers are in discussions with An Bord Pleanála in relation to a planning application for 137 Build to Rent apartments for the site... The Build to Rent apartments will attract transient tenants and deny local residents an opportunity to buy a home in the area.

