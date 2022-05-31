10 of the best places for a puppucino in Dublin

Aka, 10 cafes where your doggo will be the guest of honour, showered with rubs and under-the-chin scratches while you enjoy your flat white.

Dog friendly bars and cafes are on the rise in Dublin, and we're all happy about it. Even if you're not a dog owner, it's nice to head along anyway for a creep on and potential cuddle with the furry friends of other punters. Everybody wins, including the pups who are treated like royalty, just as they deserve.

If your doggo has hard a long hard week of chewing slippers and chasing rabbits in their dreams, and needs to wind down with a relaxing puppucino, read on. We've rounded up 10 great places to take them to.

Bold and Brass Coffee, Clontarf & Rathmines

Bold and Brass recently reopened in Rathmines with the addition of a Puppuccino Hotel serving up free dog treats, water and puppucinos for all the good boys and girls.

Two Pups, Francis Street

As the name might suggest, this Dublin 8 spots welcomes furry patrons with open arms.

Happy Out, Bull Island & Donnybrook

No better spot for a stiff puppucino on the rocks after a particularly taxing day.

One Kinda Folk, Ranelagh

It's a firm yes from this lil fella.

The Morning, Pleasants Street

Because dogs love people watching too.

Tinto Coffee, Harold's Cross

A new addition to the Dublin dog-friendly scene, with plenty of goodies on offer including a 99 topped off with a dog treat instead of a flake.

Two Boys Brew, Phibsboro

Giving pups a place to rest their weary legs and sneak bites of hotcakes since 2016.

Surge Coffee, Clontarf

Treats and freshly steamed puppucinos for all furry friends at this seaside spot.

Grounded, Clonskeagh

Check out their regular pup pic round ups on Insta to brighten up the dreariest of days.

Stay With Us, Phibsboro

Another new addition to Dublin's dog friendly scene, with a sun trapped seating area with plenty of space for pups to sit back and relax in.

Did we miss out one of your favourite dog friendly cafes? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrasscoffee

