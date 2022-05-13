10 places to celebrate World Cocktail Day in Dublin

The origin of these international days of celebration remains a mystery to us, but you'd better believe we'll be taking advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a wee cocktail.

There are plenty of places in Dublin where mixologists flourish, shaking up martinis of the espresso and pornstar variety along with more experimental concoctions for the adventurers among us.

Looking to treat yourself to a cocktail or two this weekend? Here are some of our favourite places to do just that in.

Bar 1661, Green Street

These guys can do serious things with poitín, with everything on their menu inspired by Ireland's native drinks.

Bar With No Name, Fade Street

A place I've always associated heavily with Friday after work drinks, making friends with strangers and a cocktail menu that you want one of everything off.

The Big Romance, Parnell Street

Sit back and enjoy a spot of jazz or an album from Big Romance's impressive vinyl selection, while sipping on an lovingly prepared cocktail. Bliss.

Zozimus, South Anne Street

It's giving glamour. It's giving girls night. It's giving pink candyfloss flavoured cocktails, people. One to hit up on a weekend night for a bit of a boogey.

Vintage Cocktail Club, Temple Bar

One does not simply write a list of Dublin cocktail bars and not include the OG. Hidden behind an unassuming door in Temple Bar, this spot might not be much of a secret anymore but it's still beautiful inside and the cocktails are delish.

Peruke & Periwig, Dame Street

This cosy Dame Street spot is perfect for date night, and I know we're a while off yet but their mulled wine at Christmas is not to be missed.

Fade Street Social, Fade Street

One of Dublin's prime spots for a spot of people watching, expertly mixed cocktail in hand.

Ukiyo, Exchequer Street

Incredible Asian cuisine, with even tastier cocktails to accompany.

Crow Street, Temple Bar

Anywhere that the cocktails are set alight before being served gets a yes from us.

Soup Two, Smithfield

Plenty of spicy and sweet options to enjoy after a warming bowl of ramen, with dog friendly cocktail bar Dashi just down the stairs. Definitely worth a look too!

Happy sipping!

