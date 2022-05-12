Ama Acai opens for smoothie bowls in Harold's Cross

Just in time for smoothie season.

That warm weather may be a bit fickle, but it is officially summer (don't come for me if you think it starts in June) and that means it's iced coffee and smoothie bowl season. Ama Acai provided us with the acai bowl goods last summer in Bushy Park, People's Park and Marlay Park, and now they're back in a new location as of this week. If you're looking for a refreshing treat on one of these sunny weekend days, you can find Ama Acai in Harold's Cross, in the same spot as Pizza Truck.

So whether you're looking to get a few of your five a day in a seriously delicious way, or just want to brighten up the ol' insta feed, Ama Acai is a must try spot this summer season. As someone who struggles to manage even three of their five a day at the best of times, acai bowls are truly the answer to my prayers and I will be popping down to their new spot at my earliest convenience.

Ama Acai opens Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

