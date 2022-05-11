Third Space to share 'suspended coffees' with new Ukrainian neighbours

Third Space brought in the Suspended Coffee initiative for those people who sometimes just need a hug in a mug.

Smithfield social enterprise café Third Space is known as a spot to meet and eat. They brought in a Suspended Coffee initiative where you could purchase two coffees, one for yourself, and a suspended one for someone who later needs it. A lovely idea, and one adopted by plenty of their customers it would seem.

Third Space took to Instagram to announce that anyone who purchased a suspended coffee recently has helped pass on 300 cups of coffee to their new Ukrainian neighbours.

Advertisement

Their caption read as such:

"If you bought a Suspended Coffee in the last while thank you ! 300 have just been passed to our friends at @stoneybatterpop to share amongst our new Ukrainian neighbours #payingitforward"

Delighted to hear so many people participated in their Suspended Coffee scheme. If you'd like to buy a suspended coffee for a future person in need, Third Space is based in Smithfield. They open Monday to Friday 7am to 5:30pm, and over the weekend from 8am to 5:30pm.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/thirdspacedublin

READ ON: 10 of the tastiest toastie spots in Dublin