Third Space to share 'suspended coffees' with new Ukrainian neighbours

Third Space brought in the Suspended Coffee initiative for those people who sometimes just need a hug in a mug.
Smithfield social enterprise café Third Space is known as a spot to meet and eat. They brought in a Suspended Coffee initiative where you could purchase two coffees, one for yourself, and a suspended one for someone who later needs it. A lovely idea, and one adopted by plenty of their customers it would seem.
Third Space took to Instagram to announce that anyone who purchased a suspended coffee recently has helped pass on 300 cups of coffee to their new Ukrainian neighbours.
Their caption read as such:
"If you bought a Suspended Coffee in the last while thank you ! 300 have just been passed to our friends at @stoneybatterpop to share amongst our new Ukrainian neighbours #payingitforward"
Header image via Instagram/thirdspacedublin