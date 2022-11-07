11 Dublin spots where you can embrace Irish Coffee season

If December is the month for gingerbread lattes and mulled wine, then November is definitely the month for Irish Coffee.

Pumpkin Spice season has passed, and rather than dwell on the despair of it all, we're moving onto the new seasonal drink. And no, it's not a gingerbread latte, at least not yet. No, for those days where you need something strong and sweet, we're angling for an Irish coffee, and November is the month for them. While we're sure most Dublin pubs and bars will serve them, we've collated a list of some already on the Irish coffee buzz.

And for those who don't know, an Irish coffee comprises of Irish whiskey, coffee, brown sugar, and whipped cream. Some of the following spots maybe do their own variation of it, but those are the key flavours at play.

Klaw Café

Location: Temple Bar

Starting off strong with Klaw Café, the seafood spot is dabbling in Irish coffee for the season that's in it. Located on Crown Alley in Temple Bar, it's a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.

Vice Coffee Inc

Location: Middle Abbey Street

It should come as no shock that Vice Coffee Inc are celebrating Irish coffee; they're famous for it. As they say on their Instagram, "As the clocks go back, the days get darker & the weather gets colder, now is well & truly the best time of the year for an Irish Coffee" and we can't help but agree. They hosted a whole event just in its honour last week, so you know they take it seriously.

Boxty House

Location: Temple Bar

They've been shaping Irish cuisine since 1988, so of course you can get an Irish coffee at Boxty House. They say any time is a good time and we respect that. Open until 10pm daily, this is the perfect spot to settle into for an Irish coffee and of course some boxty too.

Merrion Hotel

Location: Merrion Street Upper

Even if you're not staying at The Merrion Hotel (which you're probably not if you live in Dublin, given it's a 5 star hotel) you should pop in this winter for one of their Irish coffees. Make a day of it, do some Christmas shopping, visit the National Gallery, and end it all off with a visit to the hotel for a warm Irish coffee.

The Taphouse

Location: Ranelagh

I'm a big fan of the Taphouse, for food or for drinks, so I highly recommend this Dublin spot for an Irish coffee this season. It's got a great cosy vibe, like a library turned pub, with plenty of nooks and crannies to get comfortable in and enjoy a hot drink with a friend.

The Blind Pig

Location: Suffolk Street

The Bling Pig speakeasy makes their Irish coffee with Irish Malt Whiskey, Brandy Cream, filtered coffee, and Demerara sugar, ready to warm you right back up again following an afternoon or evening wandering Dublin City Centre.

The Liberty Belle

Location: Francis Street

The Liberty Belle in Dublin 8 puts together a very traditional Irish coffee, with the four key ingredients (just look at that frothy cream on top) for just €6.50.

The Hairy Lemon

Location: Stephen's Street Lower

Another Dublin City Centre spot serving the traditional Irish coffee is The Hairy Lemon, a beloved Irish pub that is known to locals and tourists alike. Worth a visit for their interesting interior as well as their range of drinks, The Hairy Lemon is one of Dublin's trendiest bars.

The Brazen Head

Location: Usher's Quay

If you're looking for a premium Irish coffee, The Brazen Head is serving them for €7.90 a pop. Ireland's oldest pub, dating back as far as 1198 opens daily from 12pm, and you can make a reservation HERE if you're dying to get your hands on their take on the Irish coffee this chilly season.

Café en Seine

Location: Dawson Street

One of the glammest places for a drink in Dublin has got to be Café en Seine, and of course they serve Irish coffee. The French inspired restaurant and bar is large and in charge, with loads of room for you and your pals when the thirst for an Irish cuppa strikes. You can make a reservation HERE.

Bailey Bar

Location: Duke Street

According to Bailey Bar, the best way to drink coffee is to make it Irish. They do a range of hot alcoholic drinks including hot port, Baileys coffee, and of course, Irish coffee with Roe & Co whiskey. If you're looking for somewhere post a day in the office, or just want an evening out with a cosy drink, Bailey Bar is a sure winner.

And for something a bit different...

1661 Bar

Location: Green Street

Bar of the year, 1661 has a bit of a twist on the classic Irish coffee. They present the Belfast coffee, which comes with poitín, cold brew, cream, Demerara, and nutmeg. The bar is named after the year that poitín was banned in Ireland, hence their ode to it with this twist on the classic Irish coffee.

Murphy's Ice-Cream

Online & In-store

And if coffee isn't really your thing, or you're just getting into it, maybe opting for some Irish coffee ice-cream may be the route to go down. Luckily you can purchase some from Murphy's who still sell it in their online shop and in supermarkets such as Dunnes and Supervalu.

