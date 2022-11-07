Chimac has launched a pop-up at the Aviva Stadium for November

A "pivotal" moment for Chimac.

It's been an exciting time for the fried chicken spot. Just weeks after opening their brand new Terenure location, Chimac is expanding once more, this time with a pop-up at the Aviva Stadium for the month of November. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

For one month only you'll be able to avail of a "pare backed menu" from the fried chicken experts as you settle in for an afternoon or evening of rugby or football. Truly a god tier meal to pair with your beer and sports viewing.

Advertisement

So where will they be based? You'll find Chimac at the Lower West Stand Block 125 of the Aviva Stadium. While their whole menu won't be on offer, one thing is certain; there will be a load of fried chicken.

Currently they're hosting a giveaway for Ireland vs Fiji tickets, followed by a meal on them, something budding sports fans should highly consider entering.

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Have you checked out Southeast Asian restaurant Indo-chine yet?