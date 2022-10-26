13 Dublin cafés where you can get a pumpkin spice latte (before it's too late)

The PSL is back and we couldn't be happier.

I don't care if I'm basic for liking a pumpkin spice latte. They are delicious and comforting, and as a Scorpio who loves the autumn and winter months, it's the clearest signal that colder weather is on the way.

While I'll admit, I do dabble in the Starbucks version (coffee lovers, don't judge me) they're by no means the only spot in Dublin that do the pumpkin spice latte, and the below cafés have already started serving them up. And now that we're coming to the end of spooky season, we're also coming to the end of PSL season. So the time to be ordering one is now.

On a quest to find the autumnal bevvy, before it's too late? Look no further.

Lotts & Co

Locations: Terenure, Beggars Bush, Clontarf

Lotts & Co grocery do it all; cheese, wine, meat, and even the pumpkin spice latte. You can find the psl in each of their stores now, prepared with Cloud Picker espresso and mixed autumn spice flavours.

The perfect bevvy for when you're looking to do a boujee kinda shop.

Butlers

Multiple locations

You can find Butlers all over Dublin city, which is ideal because they have launched their version of the pumpkin spice latte for the season that's in it.

Not sure where your closest café is? Check it out HERE.

Cake Café

Location: Pleasants Place

Advertisement

My first pumpkin spice latte of the season came from The Cake Café and it kickstarted my autumn mood instantly. This adorable café is also the perfect setting to sup on your PSL.

They open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am.

Chroí

Location: Kilternan

Chroí welcomed the pumpkin spice latte as their drink of September, saying slán to summer and dia duit to all things autumn. We are super here for it, and if you're in the D18 area, and craving a cup of fall (yes it's an American term but we kinda love it) then make sure you pop in.

Grounded

Location: Clonskeagh

Grounded announced their pumpkin spice latte with this charming latte art pumpkin (sorry obsessed) and as the closest of the listed Dublin cafés to me, I'll be making it my way there for a PSL ASAP.

Nana's Tea

Location: Wexford Street

While this isn't a typical PSL, if you love a frappé, then you've got to try one that is pumpkin spiced (and Nana's have got the goods).

Advertisement

Bump and Grind

Location: Ballyfermot Road

They really missed a trick in not calling this their Bumpkin Spice Latte, but how and ever.

Pepper Laine

Location: Dalkey

For a short time only you can get a pumpkin spiced latte from Pepper Laine (you've only got five more days so hop to it).

Phoenix Café

Location: Phoenix Park

Let me paint a picture for you. It's a crisp autumn day, the leaves are red and gold, and you're out on a lovely walk in Phoenix Park for your mental health. Tell me that a pumpkin spice latte isn't going to be the cherry on top of that? I'll wait.

Bold & Brass

Locations: Sandyford & Clontarf

Get a PSL from Bold & Brass at either their Dublin 3 or Dublin 18 location.

Advertisement

Café Pinto

Location: Phibsborough

An unfortunate reality of the pumpkin spice latte is that they can often be a bit pricey, but Café Pinto are doing theirs for a very reasonable €3.49, which is honestly what you'll pay for most regular coffees these days.

The West End

Location: Temple Bar

Look, The West End are saying that they probably have the best pumpkin spice latte in Dublin, and you're never going to know for sure if you don't go and try it.

South Bank Café

Location: Harold's Cross

South Bank Café are serving up a pumpkin spice latte that looks like Ned Flanders' hot chocolate from The Simpsons Movie, and that's reason enough to head down there.

Look, we've got to soak up all the pumpkin spice goodness while we still can. It won't be long before gingerbread season takes over in its place, and much as I enjoy those too, I'm a PSL girl till I die.

Header image via Instagram/cafepintodublin & /groundeddublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Chimac officially open their new Terenure spot this week