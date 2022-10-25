Chimac officially open their new Terenure spot this week

Fried chicken and donuts? Sign us up.

Very good news for Terenure residents as Chimac launch their second restaurant this week. They first teased their expansion back in June, peaking excitement in fried chicken lovers everywhere. Now four months later, they're here, and they're perfect.

Chimac will throw open the baby blue doors of their brand new restaurant on Wednesday 26th October from 8:30am, where they will be serving, "coffee, donuts, and lots and lots of fried chicken." Honestly, if I wasn't going to be abroad I'd be first in the queue. Talk about a breakfast of champions.

In their launch announcement, Chimac took the time to thank not only their friends and family, but also the Terenure locals, who they've already received ample support from when sneakily opening for a few hours last weekend.

Chimac's first restaurant opened on Aungier Street in June 2019 and has since become an absolute go-to spot for anyone who adores fried chicken. They're perhaps best known for their chicken and waffles, their kimcheese fries, as well as their sensational sriracha caramel sauce. We can only hope to see all of their classic creations, and possibly even some new ones, in the Terenure location too.

Header images via Instagram/chimacdublin

