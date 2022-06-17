Chimac tease opening of second location

One of Dublin's favourite KFC spots is branching out.

If you haven't treated yourself to an almighty fried chicken feast at Aungier Street's Chimac yet, all I can do is strongly advice you.

Easily one of Dublin's tastiest spots for wings and chicken burgers, Chimac have been serving up a storm since 2020 with a dreamy mix of sweet and savoury (the sriracha caramel pour-over 0n their crispy nuggets never misses), burgers loaded with your choice of hot sauce, kimchi or candied bacon and delish specials such as their iconic Chimac Poutine.

As well as chicken they've got an excellent selection of Irish craft beers, a Buckfast slushie with homemade cola syrup (should be a requirement in all Irish restaurants, imo) and an excellent bottomless brunch on the weekends.

Advertisement

Okay, swoon time over - now for an update.

Chimac have announced they've officially gotten the keys for their second restaurant, which they say they'll be opening this summer. No hints as to where the new location could be just yet - possibly north side, or somewhere outside of town to compliment their central Aungier Street spot? We'll keep guessing and fill you in as soon as we know more, and in the meantime you can find Chimac at Taste of Dublin this weekend.

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Three new openers and two closures to look out for in Dublin this week