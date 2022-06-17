Three new openers and two closures to look out for in Dublin this week

Welcome to The Lovin Round up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week, two businesses have expanded with new Dublin branches, Aungier Street has welcomed a new wine bar and we've sadly said goodbye to two popular eateries. The low down on everything is here for you, in one handy spot.

Bear Market opens new cafe on Westland Row

Ideal for anyone commuting to or from Pearse Street Dart station. All you need to know about Bear's newest venture is HERE.

Zambrero to open 12th Irish branch in Tallaght

The healthy Mexican joint originally hailing from Australia is expanding with a 12th Irish branch - they currently have restaurants in Cork, Offaly, Galway, Kildare and Dundalk, as well as six in Dublin. Read all about their latest opening HERE.

Network Cafe launches All Good Wine Bar on Aungier Street

Natural wine, small plates and notions from the team that brought you Network. Find out all about Dublin's newest spot for wine and nibbles HERE.

Kitchen 101 closes its doors

The Terenure eatery with a focus on basque cuisine sadly announced they'd be closing this week with immediate effect. A loss for the village, but Chef and owner Jaco Pretorius signed off saying "This is very much not the end. Keep an eye out for the next chapter". Read more on this story HERE.

DEADLY Bagel cease trading this weekend

The Dublin bagel business have announced they'll sadly be closing up shop, citing rising costs and a labour intensive product as the cause. Read more about their difficult decision to close HERE.

Same time, same place next week for an up-to-date round up of the main foodie headlines!

