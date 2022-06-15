After reopening for business just a few short months ago in April, DEADLY Bagels have sadly made the decision to close.

Inspired by the bagels of New York City, DEADLY Bagels launched back in January 2021, hand-boiling and baking bagels in Dublin and incorporating the best of Irish produce in the process. After a hiatus from May 2021 for almost a year, they returned in April, serving up a storm every Saturday at Pender's Market in Stoneybatter.

The DEADLY Bagel team took to Instagram today to announce that "after lots of consideration", they'd made the difficult decision to close.

They wrote:

Given current circumstances, it has proven very difficult to carve out a sustainable business model. With rising costs and a product, which by nature is very labour intensive, our plans to grow the business have been stymied and have not materialised as hoped.

Rising costs of produce and pretty much everything else needed to run a food business has been an area of concern for so many in the hospitality industry, and its extremely disheartening to see small businesses who champion Irish suppliers and ingredients being forced to close their doors.

DEADLY Bagel thanked their customers and partners, writing: "It is safe to say that the DEADLY Bagel carb-loving community of Dublin is the soundest bunch of customers you are ever likely to meet".

This weekend is the last chance to catch DEADLY Bagel at Pender's Market - make sure you pop down for your round, seeded or plain fix if you're in the area.

