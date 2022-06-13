'This is very much not the end' Kitchen 101 closes doors in Terenure

Sad news for Terenure locals.

Over the weekend Kitchen 101 in Terenure made the sad announcement that they were closing their doors with immediate effect. The beloved spot, known for its Basque cuisine, took to Instagram to share the news, saying:

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the doors to Kitchen 101 with immediate effect. I want to thank all my customers and regulars for the incredible support over the past couple of years. Big thank you also to my staff, past and present."

Kitchen 101 first opened in Terenure in July 2020, a tumultuous time for hospitality to say the least.

Advertisement

If you have a voucher for Kitchen 101 you can get in touch via their email.

However, all is not lost. While Kitchen 101 shut its doors immediately from the time of their announcement, there's some hope to see them again in the future. Chef and owner Jaco Pretorius, former head chef of Le Maison in Dublin, ended his post by saying, "This is very much not the end. Keep an eye out for the next chapter."

We look forward to seeing whatever he creates next.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/kitchen101_terenure

READ ON: Kakilang are getting on the road with new trailer opening this weekend