Zambrero's 12th Irish restaurant opens in Tallaght this month

They're making moves.

Zambrero has been steadily expanding in recent years since it first launched in Canberra, Australia in 2005. It's now a global franchise, with restaurants in New Zealand, America, and even 12 restaurants in Ireland. You can find Zambrero in Cork, Offaly, Galway, Kildare, Dundalk, as well as six in Dublin. The newest (12th) Zambrero restaurant to join the family is launching in June, at The Square in Tallaght.

No sign of an exact launch date for the Zambrero's Tallaght restaurant, but it could be any day now.

Zambrero is more than your average food chain. As well as their amazing and fresh Mexican food, they have an aim to help end world hunger. A noble goal, and one they work towards by donating a meal for every one burrito or bowl that is purchased at one of their restaurants. At the time of writing this article, they have donated 58,056,847 meals; you can check it out on their website HERE.

Keep an eye on the Zambrero socials to find out when exactly their Tallaght restaurant is opening.

