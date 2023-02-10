13 spots to book if you're heading to My Therapist Ghosted Me at The Gaiety

Something to get you hyped for an evening with Joanne, Vogue (and hopefully Joe).

If you, like me, are looking forward to attending one of the My Therapist Ghosted Me gigs taking place at The Gaiety Theatre between the 15th February and the 4th March, then you may be trying to decide where you're going to head for food and some drinks.

Whether you've got a weekend slot, or midweek ticket, we've pulled some of our top choices for a tipple and a bite to ensure you're fully prepared for the MTGM antics.

Neary's

Given its proximity to the Gaiety Theatre, we couldn't not include it on our list, as it's a favourite amongst stage folk and theatre-goers. The pub has been standing for hundreds of years, since as far back as 1773.

Food finishes serving at 4:45pm, so a stop into Neary's before the show will be for a pint or one of their Irish whiskeys.

Neary's is based on Chatham Street, just a two minute walk from the theatre.

777

Cocktails, great Mexican food, and an even better vibe; if you're looking for a place to get you hyped, then 777 is the place to be. They do tons of dishes to share, ideal if you're looking for a quick bite with some pals, and their hand-crafted cocktails will take the edge off a busy work day, making sure you're ready for your big night out.

777 is based on South Great George's Street, a six minute walk from The Gaiety.

Balfes

Looking for something a little fancier? Balfes is the spot for you. Based in The Westbury, this Parisian/New York inspired brasserie boasts decadent dishes and fancy cocktails, with the elegant backdrop to go with it.

Balfes at The Westbury is just a three minute walk from the Gaiety Theatre.

Grogan's

For a few pre-theatre drinks, you can't beat a classic like Grogan's. One of our favourite bars in Dublin, it's a great location ahead of a show, whether you're drawn in by the local art on the walls, or just in search of a perfect pint.

You will find Grogan's on South William Street, with the Gaiety just a four minute walk away.

Bambino

I am a recent Bambino convert; the food is fast, fresh, and won't break the bank if you're just looking for some soakage. While there's limited seating at Bambino, these pizza slices are easy to takeaway, and so tasty you'll likely have snaffled all of yours before you even arrive at the Gaiety's iconic arches.

Bambino is based on Stephen's Street Lower, just two minutes from the Gaiety.

The Hairy Lemon

If you're looking to make a whole evening out of your theatre date, and why the hell not, may I suggest a pizza slice from Bambino and then a drink at The Hairy Lemon, or vice versa, seeing as they are right beside each other. That sounds like a top notch evening in Dublin to me, so why not combine the three experiences.

You can find The Hairy Lemon on Stephen Street Lower, a two minute walk from the Gaiety.

Xian Street Food

If you fancy some street food, Xian is definitely somewhere you may want to consider eating at ahead of the show. They do modern Asian cuisine with authentic and bold flavours from the Xi’an region in China, and they have a wide range of dishes, including curries, salads, and noodles.

Xian is based on Anne Street and is just three minutes from The Gaiety.

MASA

If you just love a taco, or just want to go somewhere casual for some good food ahead of The Gaiety, MASA is the spot for you. Walk-in only, MASA are known for their tacos, serving them with a range of fillings, including vegan alternatives like soyrizo or cauliflower.

Plus they do margaritas, which sounds like the ideal drink to have ahead of a night of watching Joanne and Vogue take the piss out of each other.

You can find MASA on Drury Street, and it's three minutes away from the theatre.

Big Fan Bao

Bao buns have become trendy in a big way in the last few years, and I'm completely on the bandwagon with this. They offer an exciting menu of authentic and experimental Chinese small bites, as well as large sharing dishes, and drinks with a twist.

You can make a booking HERE.

Big Fan Bao is based on Aungier Street, 4 minutes away from The Gaiety.

Swan Bar

One of our fave bars to hit up when we're waiting around in town for a few hours, Swan Bar has gorgeous cosy vibes, mostly down to their roaring fire-place, ideal for the cold spell we're heading into. Whether you're meeting friends beforehand, or just need somewhere to hang for a while, we highly recommend heading to Swan Bar.

Swan Bar is based on York Street, and is a six minute walk to The Gaiety Theatre.

9 Below

9 Below is a very cool little spot with an even cooler drinks menu - all pop-culture inspired. Their burn book-esque menu and cocktails are sure to impress.

You can make a booking for 9 Below, but walk-ins are also welcome from 5pm Wednesday to Sunday, ideal if you're a little unorganised and in need of a drink before the show.

9 Below is based on St. Stephen's Green, and is two minutes away from the Gaiety.

The Port House

If you're heading to the Gaiety My Therapist Ghosted Me gig with a group of pals, tapas are always a good shout. The Port House never disappoints, and is a great cost-friendly spot with affordable small plates ideal for sharing.

Plus their white sangria is to die for; a few jugs of this and you'll be well on your way to belly laugh through the MTGM show.

The Port House is based on South William Street, five minutes from the theatre.

Honourable Mention

Pret A Manger

If you listen to My Therapist Ghosted Me, and if you've gotten this far into the article I think it's safe to say you do, then you'll know Joanne's affinity for Pret, and that's the only reason it appears on this list. Get a plain little sambo in honour of our comedy queen, Joanne McNally.

Pret has two locations, one on Dawson Street, six minutes away, and one on Harcourt Street, 11 minutes away.

If you were lucky enough to get tickets to one of the My Therapist Ghosted Me gigs at the Gaiety, we hope you have a class time, and that one of these spots provides you with the necessary sustenance to enjoy your evening.

Header image via Instagram/joannemcnally & /9.below

