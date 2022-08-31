3 podcasts to catch live at the Ah, Hear NOW! Stage at Electric Picnic

Brought to you by NOW, sponsors of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

The countdown is on.

Those who've been to Electric Picnic before know the drill - there's something exciting and unique to uncover in every corner of that Stradbally field, and the Mindfield area is right at the centre of it all. It's here you'll find the Ah, Hear Now! podcast stage sponsored by NOW, where you can catch all the podcasts you've fallen in love with over the last few years live.

A quick scan of the Ah, Hear Now! lineup will show you it's an absolute humdinger, jam packed with podcasts to suit all tastes but if you're looking for suggestions for who to make sure you catch, here are three of the pods we're making it our mission to see live at this years Electric Picnic.

Chancers with Anna Clifford and Paddy Smyth

Have you ever felt you're just chancing your arm at life, while everyone around you has it all figured out? You're not alone, my friend. Join Anna Clifford and Paddy Smyth, two single thirty-somethings as they navigate Whatsapp group faux pas and wonder if life has passed them by.

Stall it with Darren Conway and Joe McGucken

What's it all about? What isn't it about. If you're looking for a laugh during the weekend, Darren and Joe have you covered with confessions, rabbit holes and the odd sketch thrown in for good measure. The lads have been joined by everyone from Blindboy to Mary Lou McDonald on their podcast - get yourself down to the Ah, Hear Now! stage to find out why.

Hold My Drink with Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly

Imagine your girls group chat brought to life and you've got the vibe of Hold My Drink with Charleen and Ellie, a series of relatable chinwags covering everything from dating to debs stories, fashion fails to family drama. The girls share their own relatable stories and answer your dilemmas, with a healthy dose of craic along the way. The perfect way to soothe your soul after a big night.

Have you got a podcast you can't wait to catch live at this years Electric Picnic?

Brought to you by NOW, sponsors of the Ah, Hear NOW! stage at this year’s Electric Picnic

