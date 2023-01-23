5 Dublin restaurants we recommend booking for Valentines Day

While many of us are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that it's not 2022 anymore, the Valentines bookings at restaurants all over Dublin are filling up fast.

And if you don't want a disgruntled partner cutting daggers through you as you tuck into your 3-in-1s on Valentines night after leaving it too late to book a romantic meal, stick with us. We've rounded up 5 ideal restaurants to book for the 14th, whether you're looking for small sharing plates, a meaty feast or an intimate, cosy table with romantic background music setting the scene.

Let's get into it:

Uno Mas, Aungier Street

Tapas really are the perfect cuisine for a Valentines meal - with all that dish sharing, your hands are far more likely to accidentally-on-purpose brush off each other while you both reach for the last padrón pepper, instantly sending sparks flying all over the place. And since they opened in 2018, a table at Uno Mas has become one of the hottest and most sought after in Dublin. With a carefully curated tapas menu showcasing the best of Irish produce and a next-to-none wine list to accompany, this is the ideal spot to book if your partner's a bit of a foodie.

Note, Fenian Street

Another ✨cool kid✨ spot, ideal if you're looking to impress your date with your extensive knowledge of Dublin's culinary landscape. Rather than boldly proclaiming "I know a spot" and taking them to Burger King on O'Connell Street, treat your love to an evening at this lowkey but effortlessly chic bar and bistro with a collection of snacks, small plates and meticulously prepared mains - they'll feel like a million bucks.

Tapas De Lola, Wexford Street

An iconic Dublin date spot revered for their tasty croquetas and friendly service, with the traditionally romantic vibe you'd expect to see in a 90s romcom as a backdrop for the protagonist realising that the person sitting opposite them is the one. Their wide and varied menu means there are plenty of small plate options for fussier eaters, with dreamy desserts for devouring with two spoons too.

Mister S, Camden Street

If your partner always inevitably goes for the steak on date night you might as well take them straight to the source, and both enjoy some of the best meat-cooked-over-fire you could hope to find in Dublin's fair city. Mister S excel when it comes to meaty mains prepared over charcoal and they still have a few early evening bookings available for the 14th - ideal if you're planning to meet for dinner straight after work.

Il Vicoletto, Crow Street

A bit of a hidden Dublin gem that will provide yourself and your partner with a truly authentic Italian experience - freshly made pasta and carefully roasted lamb shanks, with enthusiastic waiters deftly whipping through close knit tables, only buzzin' to tell you about how creamy the burrata is. A fail safe option for V Day that your date may not have come across before

Where will you be spending V Day?

