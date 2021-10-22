5 hot chocolates to try in Dublin this weekend

When it comes to seasonal warming beverages, hot chocolates walked so pumpkin spicers could run.

Honestly, is there anything more comforting than a rich, creamy hocho? It's a hug when you're cold and hungover in work. It's a hand warmer when you're waiting for the bus. It's a way to bribe your children, nieces, nephews, younger siblings and whoever else may be acting the ham at any given time. And with hot chocolate season well and truly upon us, there are loads of delish new varieties to sample in cafes across Dublin. We're talking peanut butter hot chocolate, Nutella hot chocolate, the works. Please, join us on this warming, comforting journey.

Mint Hot Chocolate from The Sweetest Thing

This cosy spot along the Quays are hocho experts. They've also got a Terry's chocolate option for the orange choc fiends among you.

Peanut Butter Cup from The Cake Cafe

Can I get an "ooooft"? Smooth peanut butter with rich hot chocolate, vanilla cream, toasted nuts and caramel. The beverage of dreams.

Toblerone Hot Chocolate from Mint Coffee

Enjoy your favourite triangular treat without having to go near the airport.

Nutella Hot Chocolate from Cafe Glic

Just when you thought things couldn't get any better. This Ballyfermot spot have taken their already delicious hot chocolate and elevated it with a generous drizzle of Nutella.

Entire New Hot Chocolate Menu at Two Mugs Stillorgan

We simply couldn't narrow it down to just one. This hocho line up is SERIOUS, boasting Reese's, Kinder Bueno, Mint Aero, Biscoff, White Choc Buttons and Oreo flavours. Gotta try em all gals, gotta try em all.

