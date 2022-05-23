It's official.

This December, kids of all ages are invited to Toy Show, The Musical - a mischievous, musical experience taking place at the National Convention Centre in Dublin.

The all-singing, all-dancing take on RTÉ's beloved annual event tells the story of a little girl and her family preparing for Toy Show night. The news has us fondly reminiscing on some of our favourite Toy Show moments over the last 46 years, and wondering if they'll be revived or referenced in some shape or form during the stage adaption.

Here are 5 iconic Toy Show moments we'd love to see recreated in the musical:

Tiny Tap Dancers (1981)

I think about this routine regularly - the precision, the tiny looks of concentration - it's mesmerising. If there's a dream sequence in Toy Show The Musical, and I hope there is, this really would compliment it perfectly. Practicing gratitude daily to Reeling in the Weird for this gem.

Toby and Girls Aloud, 2003

Who could forget Toby giving it socks to Girls Aloud’s version of Jump, only to be unceremoniously interrupted and subsequently given the fright of his life by the band themselves? A moment crying out to be recreated, tbh.

“Any Craic”? 2012

Potential inspiration for a moment of conflict in the stage adaptation, I reckon. Little Alex wasn’t having a bar of tubs, as he swiftly replies “Níl” to his attempted small talk and takes off on his tractor.

Rock is the Best Medicine, 2020

Am I the only one that has had this stuck in my head for the last two years? I strongly believe that superstar in the making Noah Rafferty should be in the writers room for the Toy Show Musical.

A Hug For You, 2020

I think as a nation we can agree, no one has tugged at our heartstrings quite like Adam King. A true character and instant national treasure, we'd love to see a subtle nod to him in the musical.

Toy Show the Musical takes place at the Convention Centre Dublin, running from the 10th - 31st of December 2022 with two signed performances and a sensory friendly performance included in the run. All shows have dedicated wheelchair spaces. Tickets start at €25 per person, and are available HERE.

