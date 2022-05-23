Leamhain serves vegan ice-cream sambos at their first scoop shop

I scream, you scream, we all scream for (vegan, gluten and nut free) ice-cream (sambos)!

Vegan, or just off the dairy? No problem. Surprisingly enough, ice-cream is something that can be made very well with dairy-free alternatives (have you ever tried NoBó? To die for).

With that said, Leamhain, creators of the vegan ice-cream sambo, has just opened up in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, providing a much needed public service for those in need. Just in time for the warmer weather.

Leamhain's opened their first scoop shop over the weekend on the first floor of the Stephen's Green food court. They have five flavours as well as toppings and sauces, and of course, they're serving their famous ice-cream sambos as well.

Not only is Leamhain dairy free, they're also plastic free and use recyclable packaging. The business was initially dreamt up back in 2020, when owner Conor spent months perfecting his vegan ice-cream recipe during the pandemic. Their primary focus is making dessert that tastes just as good as those that do contain gluten, nuts, and dairy. On their website it says this of Leamhain's ethos:

"Just because a person does not eat dairy, gluten or nuts, does not mean that the quality of their dessert should be in any way less than the dairy, gluten or nut version."

With Vegan Sandwich Co in the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre as well, it seems like the ideal spot to be if you're a vegan foodie. You can get lunch at VSC, and then vegan ice-cream sambos for dessert at Leamhain.

Leamhain opens from 12pm to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/leamhain_icecream

