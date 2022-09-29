5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week - €2 pastries and a Coolio x Marty Whelan collab

By Fiona Frawley

September 29, 2022 at 12:22pm

Welcome to instalment 038 of The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, chocolate and custard-stuffed pastries have been filling up our senses, as have saucy farmer calendars and the return of one of Dublin's most iconic queer performance nights.

There's loads to unpack and only so many hours in the day to do it in (as Molly Mae is always ready to remind us) - let's get into it.

Bakeology

In a city where you'd be hard pressed to find a pastry for less than €3.50, Bakeology is less of a hidden gem and more of an essential resource. This Argentinian bakery specialise in empanadas, alfajores and medialunas - a buttery, fluffy alternative to croissants. I went for a medialuna with custard and chocolate, which set me back just €2.10. Unheard of in this day and age, and easily one of the tastiest pastries I've ever consumed. It was demolished in seconds. They also have an excellent range of sambos, and tea and coffee to accompany. 15/1o would recommend.

Irish Farmer Calendar

They're here, they're sincere and they've got great road frontage. Fondly dubbed as “agri porn” by Ryan Tubridy, the Irish Farmer Calendar is back for another year and making up for lost time, with 23 images rather than the traditional 12. Many of the pictures were taken as early as 2019, and now come together in a bumper post-pandemic edition. If farmers posing with pups and kittens are your thing, you can purchase one of the calendars HERE.

Molly Ma's pregnancy announcement

And all the memes, hot takes and tweets that have followed. We await her pregnancy Youtube Q&A with bated breath.

Coolio Content

As you've probably heard, Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio has sadly died aged 59. His untimely passing has prompted an influx of memories of his time spent in Ireland, which seems to have been plentiful. Pictures have been shared of him in Dublin jerseys, enjoying meals at establishments all over the country, performing at college balls, being referenced in the Dáil - the list goes on. Here's one of our favourites, a video of him performing on Irish daytime tv, accompanied by members of the production crew in lieu of backing dancers.

Return of Spice Bag

If you never made it to this iconic queer performance night before Miss Rona reared her head, you're in luck. Spice Bag, the glitter and boogey-filled spectacle run by cabaret performers The Dirt Bird and Stephen Quinn is back, back, back again. Expect comedy, performance art, a variety of wigs and so much more from The Spicebag Cumback, happening October 21st. Tickets on sale next Monday.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

