Against the Grain pub temporarily closed for a 'little glow up'

"Can't wait to show you all the new look."

If you've wandered down to Camden Street lately, hoping for a tipple in Against The Grain, you may have discovered that they are currently closed. Before you panic, thinking the Wexford Street spot is gone for good, they're just taking a little break. Currently Against The Grain is going through what they call "a little glow up" as some renovations are underway.

The builders have been in since the 12th September working their magic, and Against The Grain is expected to reopen on the 20th October. So you only have to wait a few more weeks to see the Galway Bay Brewery bar's glowing transformation.

We're sure they'll be back with their "amazing selection of Irish and world craft beers" soon, and we can't wait to see their new look. Keep an eye on their socials for sneak peeks and more news on reopening.

Header image via Instagram/againstthegraindub

