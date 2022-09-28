Cancel those Norway flights, you can witness the Aurora Borealis in Dublin this year

Catch the Northern Lights in the comfort of your own country this October.

Don't believe me? The Bram Stoker festival, an annual event taking place to honour one of Ireland's most celebrated authors, returns to Dublin this year with a very special Aurora Borealis show.

The festival takes place between the 28th and 31st October at Dublin Castle, between 6:30pm and 10:30pm nightly.

According to their website:

"An artwork by internationally renowned Swiss artist Dan Acher, BOREALIS has wowed hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. Its lush visuals and soundscape utterly transforms the sky above your head and time seems to slow down as you gaze at the mesmerising lights in a breath-taking experience of true awe and wonder."

While the lights are visually stunning, the Auroras Borealis were seen as a signal of impending doom for many cultures. Bram Stoker refers to strange lights in Dracula too.

"Stoker references dark clouds, strange weather and unexplainable lights in the sky to foreshadow the doom and destruction unleashed by Dracula in Whitby and beyond."

So even though they're a sight to behold, the Borealis light installation fits the spooky Halloween theme perfectly.

The Aurora Borealis event will take place at Dublin Castle during the last weekend of October.

You can learn more about the event on their website early next month. We personally think this is the perfect transition from spooky season to Christmas; who doesn't love a light show?

Header image via Instagram/bramstokerdub

