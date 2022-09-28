Take the Cake embark on 'last holiday season in business' due to rising costs

"The decision to close our business has not been an easy one to make."

After five years in business, Take the Cake will close after the holiday season. The cake business, which launched in 2017, is run by Krissy Gibson, an American baker who moved to Ireland in 2006. Opening a bakery has always been her childhood dream, and according to the website,"Krissy’s authentic hand-made desserts are lovingly made with no additives or preservatives, just as they were by her own mother, her grandmother, and her great-grandmother before her."

Since launching, Krissy has become a regular on Ireland AM, and has won several awards.

So it is with a heavy heart that Krissy has taken to socials to announce that Take the Cake only has one more holiday season left in business.

In a candid Instagram post, Krissy went into the reasons behind their closure.

"The decision to close our business has not been an easy one to make. With rising costs, it has become too difficult to keep this small business going."

Unfortunately Take the Cake is not the only business that's been feeling the pinch recently. Many Dublin cafés and restaurants choosing to either close or raise their prices to combat the rising costs.

Krissy went on to thank everyone who has shown her business support in the last five years. The bakery will remain open until after Christmas, and then will officially close in January.

Header images via Instagram/takethecakedublin

