Businesses across the county have been organising fundraisers and doubling up as drop-off centres to collect supplies for those fleeing Ukraine.

If you're looking to get involved, we've compiled a list of Dublin fundraisers currently on the go, and will add more to the list as we hear about them.

McNally Family Farm

In order to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, Mcnally Family Farm are holding a raffle for this hamper filled with products and homewares from Irish businesses, along with a €50 voucher. The raffle will close on Monday, 7th March and you can get tickets HERE.

Cloud Picker

Cloud Picker are raffling off a selection of coffee equipment, including a professional machine worth €8000 with funds going directly towards UNICEF. They've also initiated a call out to Ukrainian coffee professionals - Cloud Picker will pay for 2 plane tickets from anywhere in Poland to Dublin, employ them in their cafe or roastery and do everything they can to help with arrangements. Tickets for the fundraiser are available HERE.

Allta

Over the weekend, Allta donated 100% of their profits to the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin and Unicef and over the coming weeks will be highlighting some of the amazing talent coming out of Kyiv in Glovebox, as well as organising further fundraising events.

Tapas de Lola

The Wexford Street tapas spot are donating all proceeds from their sales this week to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

64 Wine

The Dun Laoghaire wine bar will be donating 100% of their profits from the week starting 7th March to Unicef Ireland and their emergency Ukraine appeal.

Camerino Bakery

If you're aware of anymore fundraisers in the Dublin area, contact [email protected] and we'll add them to the list.

