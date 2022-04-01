6 Dublin food spots you should prioritise this April

As we inch towards Summer with our sunburnt faces and coats strewn with hailstones and snow we embrace the amazing food spots that Dublin has to offer, hail, rain, snow or shine.

This month kicks off with a great big joke but ends with one tantalising step towards Summer. To help you along your merry way through April, we have collected a list of six places that you should definitely prioritise getting into and gobbling everything in sight this month:

6. Winedown

Ever with an ear to the ground and an eye out the window, Winedown has launched its new Spring menu that perfectly corresponds with the stretchy evenings and bouts of sun. Namechecking some truly Springy ingredients, the team have created a fresh and vibrant menu, made up of things like scallop ceviche, burrata salad with peaches + heirloom tomatoes and rhubarb mille-feuille.

You can find Winedown at Dublin 2's 5 Montague Street for more information visit the Instagram.

5. AA's Caribbean

Fresh out of the wrapper, AA's Caribbean opened their food truck just last month. Offering up a "taste of Trinidad" in none other than Harold's Cross. At AA's Caribbean, you can find some seriously exciting menu items, like shark + bake and pig foot souse. Dishes that the team have promised "will kick you in your face with flavours". There has rarely been a more tempting offer to get the head kicked off you!

You can find AA's Caribbean in 348 Harold's Cross Road, for more information visit the Instagram.

4. Orwell Road

A sucker for all things new, the nosey parker in me can't wait to try the food coming from the kitchen led by the supremely talented ex-Mister S head chef Daniel Hannigan. The 26-seater neighbourhood spot was opened by the people behind Charlotte Quay and Coppinger Row (rip). It's got a small but perfectly formed menu of modern Irish-Spanish dishes like dry-aged halibut, burnt onion broth and cote du boeuf.

You can find Orwell Road on yes you guessed it Orwell Road, for more information visit the Instagram.

3. Southpaw

Pizza is fast going the same way as decorated doughnuts, burritos and burgers in this city, by oversaturating the market with delicious carbs. That's why when the people behind Coke Lane Pizza open up a new spot and crack on with doing something a little different, you pay attention. Specialising in pizza portafoglio which sounds a lot to me like a pizza x kabab mashup, but is actually a classic Neapolitan street food where the pizza is folded in a particular way that makes it easy to eat while walking around. It comes six different ways - topped with either pecorino, nduja, porchetta and mortadella, or for vegans either vegan pepperoni and portobello mushrooms.

You can find Southpaw in Temple Bar's Crown Alley for more information visit the Instagram.

2. Saltwater Grocery

The combined culinary forces of Karl Whelan and Niall Sabongi have created an incredible spot out in Terenure. By day it's a fishmonger by night it transforms into one of the best fish restaurants in the city, serving up one of the most exciting tasting menus around. The menu changes at a rapid rate, but you can be sure of its quality and sustainably caught seafood sourced from Sabongi's own SSI seafood wholesaler. The team have begun rolling out a new series of zingy food collaborations, so best get your arse in gear before they all book out.

You can find Saltwater Grocery in 97 Terenure Road East, for more information visit the Instagram.

1. Eivissa-Ibiza Tapas

A couple of weeks back, we noticed that there was a hidden tapas bar on South William Street (a street that definitely operates in plain sight). Tucked away down the laneway (which used to operate as the old smoking area for 52 South William rip), the spot operated by Mercado 52 has actually been a thriving part of the Dublin foodie scene since last September. As the days get longer we can think of nothing better than an evening spent in front of a table filled with tapas y pintxos and a jug of sangria.

You can find Eivissa-Ibiza Tapas at 53 South William Street, for more information visit the Instagram.

