7 affordable date night options for Valentines in Dublin

If you've successfully managed to burn your way through your January paycheque before February has even reached double digits, or if you're trying to literally exist under the crushing weight of the Cost Of Living, forking out for an extravagant V-Day meal might not be on the cards right now.

In a city where merely stepping outside the door seems to cost you, we've searched high and low for Valentines night options that won't break the bank. You can still celebrate with the one you love or your palentines without putting yourself into debt, and we're here to show you how.

All Bar Chicken

Whether you're planning a double date, an intimate evening or an anti-Valentines dinner with your pals, All Bar Chicken have two great set menu options with three courses and drinks, priced at just €50 for two people or €90 for four. Not too shabby.

Cornucopia

In a world of "inflation, inflation, inflation", Perpetual sound lads Cornucopia have decided to offer the same Valentines menu they did in 2020 - two meals, two salads, two drinks and two cakes for €45. Available from Saturday 12th until Monday 14th Feb.

Dada

Step into Morocco without ever leaving Dublin 2 at Dada on South William Street. From the decor to the dishes, Dada is such a beautifully unique dining experience, and their early bird menu will set you back just €22.90 for two courses or €25.90 for three. It's also BYO friendly so you can spend as much or as little as you want in that department.

Sano

Sano is quickly earning a reputation as one of Dublin's most affordable pizza spots without compromising in the slightest on flavour or quality. With locations in Temple Street and Ranelagh, pizza prices start at just €6.50, with draught beer and a selection of house wines for €5. Unheard of in this day and age.

Lucky Tortoise

As many Dublin foodies will already know, you can order Lucky Tortoise's entire menu (literally) for just €28, or €25 for the vegan option. Can't argue with that.

Mongolian BBQ

You literally can't go wrong with this place. All you can eat stir fry (which is freshly prepared before your very eyes) for a cool €18.50, or €16.50 if you get in for the early bird. Everything's delicious, and there's a bountiful selection of cheesecake flavours available for dessert.

Shouk

If you're a "let's order a few bits and share" type of couple, Drumcondra's Shouk is just the ticket. Their mezze platter will provide you with an almighty, flavourful feed for just €35.

Any affordable date night options we missed? Let us know, we'd love to include them!

Header image via Instagram/sano.pizza

