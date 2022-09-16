Ryanair cancels 420 flights due to French air traffic controller strike

Take note.

Ryanair has announced that it is cancelling 420 flights on Friday (16 September) due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.

Aer Lingus has also announced that it is cancelling four flights on Friday between Ireland and Paris.

Ryanair said that 80,000 affected Ryanair customers have been notified and advised of their options via email/SMS.

"It is inexcusable that passengers who are not even flying to/from France are disrupted because they overfly French Airspace at a time when French laws protect French domestic flights," Ryanair Operations Director Neal McMahon said in a statement.

"It is time that the EU step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union."

The flights Aer Lingus has cancelled are EI524, EI525, EI528 and EI529.

The airline informed customers that those due to travel can change their flights for free on the airline's website or by its call centre.

Customers were also advised that its Dublin to Heathrow route will be affected by flight cancellations on Monday due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The flights affected between Dublin and Heathrow and EI160, EI165, EI168, EI169, EI176 and EI177, while flights EI1932 and EI1935 between Belfast and Heathrow are also affected.

