Coppinger Row doing everything in their power to get lease back

"We are going to fight to keep our spot on South William Street."

This could be some very good news indeed. Dublin locals everywhere were devastated last December when Coppinger Row announced their closure on South William Street. The much loved restaurant had been open for 13 years and been very much apart of what owners Marc and Conor Bereen called "the South William Street renaissance" which saw the city centre street become the hospitality hub it is today.

And now, after 9 months after closing, the lads are giving us an update on the fate of Coppinger Row.

Currently the lease for Coppinger Row is being advertised on Daft, but Marc and Conor are fighting to get it back, despite this being "very much a 'David and Goliath' situation." There are a number of larger funds also hoping to secure the lease, but the Coppinger Row family aren't going down without a fight.

Sister restaurant Charlotte Quay posted a supportive message on Instagram last night, saying:

"Wishing Marc and Conor all the very best in their bid to get their lease back in Coppinger Row! ❤️❤️ It goes without saying that we wouldn't be here without the success of their first restaurant, so we're sending good vibes and keeping everything crossed 🤞that all goes well for them! 🙏 🙏"

We're keeping everything crossed that we will see Coppinger Row back on South William Street again very soon.

Header image via Instagram/coppingerrow

