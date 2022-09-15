Arnotts open their Christmas shop.. in September

Not quite on the same level as BT whipping out the baubles in the middle of August, but close.

For those who love to get the festive bits organised nice and early, Arnotts officially launched their 2022 Christmas shop today with the help of model Rosanna Davison.

Over three months ahead of the main event, the department store unveiled their decked hall, adorned with twinkling lights and frosted wreaths for the festive season.

Their Christmas Shop is located in a dedicated space on the second level of the store, and is fully stocked with everything from bows and teddy bears to sustainable Christmas crackers.

This year, their decadent offering of decorations includes the traditional ‘Festive Nollaig’ collection, with a classic palette of luxe reds, golds and pine green. Meanwhile, the ‘Baubles in Bloom’ collection comprises of blush tones and velvet pinks with accents of sage green and pearl.

Via arnotts.ie

The ‘Starlight and Sparkle’ collection evokes the feeling of a winter landscape in icy shades of white, blue and silver seen across frosted crescent moons, glistening stars and icy baubles. And for the traditionalists, unique vibrant red and rich green combine with white and silver accents to create the cheerful ‘Jolly Holidays’ theme.

The Arnotts Christmas Shop are also stocking "some of the most realistic trees available", with a collection of artificial Christmas trees developed with actual branch cuttings from trees found in nature.

Via arnotts.ie

Now open at Arnotts and online, for all your festive browsing needs.

Header image via Arnotts

