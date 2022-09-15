'We're moving on' Love Supreme passes the torch to new owners

After an amazing 8 years in Stoneybatter.

D7 café Love Supreme took to Instagram to share the sad news that they are moving on. Their announcement read as follows:

"We have big news ......!!!!!! The torch has been passed. We’re moving out, we’re moving on. We’ve had an amazing 8 years here in Stoneybatter, especially the last few years, thank @&%#."

However, it's not all sad news. Love Supreme go on to say that this is not the end, that "Love Supreme will continue, in another form, yet to be announced." While Love Supreme's time is over at 57 Manor Street, a new spot is coming in to take its place.

Love Supreme have passed the torch onto Joli Stoneybatter, which will continue the good work (and good coffee) of LS. The original café assured customers that Joli will serve most of the same products, including the same coffee that regulars have come to know and love. As for the newbies, Joli took to Instagram stories, resharing Love Supreme's news, simply saying, "It's a huge torch to take."

Hopefully it won't be too long before Joli is up and running.

As for Love Supreme, now that they have departed from Stoneybatter, we can't wait to see what new direction they go in. Keep an eye on their socials for that impending announcement.

