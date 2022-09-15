Dublin café announces price increases due to 'ongoing rising costs'

"Naturally, this is not something we are happy about but this is the minimum that we can do."

Dublin café Grounded have regrettably had to implement price increases recently. They explained the reasoning behind these price increases in a candid Instagram caption, saying:

"PSA - unfortunately due to the ongoing rising costs of all of our supplies & materials we have no choice to but make a minor price increase to our offerings. Naturally, this is not something we are happy about but this is the minimum that we can do. As always, we appreciate the kindness and support we receive everyday!"

Given the cost-of-living crisis, we unfortunately suspect there will be more cafés posting similar announcements soon.

Other Dublin cafés like Tír Deli and 147 Deli both took to their social medias earlier in the year to signal price increases; these came before electricity bills started to go through the roof.

Across the country, cafés have been discussing their crazy electricity bills, which will ultimately have to result in them raising their prices to stay afloat.

Header image via Instagram/groundeddublin

