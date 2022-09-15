For a casual €22 million, you can now buy Dublin's Buswells Hotel

Spare change for most people.

Iconic hotel Buswells is currently up for on the market at a guide price of €22 million. The hotel has stood at Molesworth Place since the 19th century, just across from Leinster House. Given its location, the Buswells Hotel has long been a go-to meeting spot for politicians and journalists.

The Journal reports this of the sale:

"The property is being sold by liquidators for the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) which took control of the building, along with a portfolio of assets belonging to the businessman Sean Quinn, following a lengthy legal dispute."

Savills Ireland will deal with the sale of Buswells; their website describes the hotel as such:

"Buswells has successfully operated as a hotel since the 19th century and is situated at the epicentre of Dublin’s business and cultural life."

Tom Barett, Head of Hotels and Leisure at Savills said this:

"Buswells is in the best Dublin location. Prime, but discreet and at the centre of everything an upscale hotel guest requires. Recent STR data for Dublin shows strong trade, with July occupancy of 86% at an ADR of €188 and RevPAR 21% above July 2019. This hotel presents a very rare opportunity to add value to a trophy Dublin hotel."

Buswells has 67 bedrooms, and is considered an asset given its capacity for conference meetings, as well as its extensive food and drink facilities. And of course, its very central location and proximity to transport lines also makes it hugely desirable.

So there you go, a casual €22 million will get you a hotel these days.

