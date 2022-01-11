"We have held out as long as we can" Another Dublin deli raises prices amid new supply costs

By Katy Thornton

January 11, 2022 at 11:58am

Share:

We think this is a trend that is likely to spread to more cafés and restaurants in Dublin.

Only days after 147 Deli on Parnell Street announced they were raising their sandwich prices, Tír Deli has made a similar announcement. The Baggot Street deli posted on Instagram last night to explain why their prices were going to change.

The caption reads:

"We have held out as long as we can but we need to make some small price increases. Our costs have increased across the board from packaging, produce, utilities and the ol' covid closures, our pricing strategy will always be to keep them as low as w can while sourcing seasonal produce from local farms."

This will likely be a trend we see across the board when it comes to restaurants and cafés. Last week a Donegal restaurant owner lamented on Twitter how the cost of everything had gone up and Kaph on Drury Street agreed, saying the increase appeared to be generally about 10% on everything.

As if hospitality weren't having a difficult enough time at the moment. We sympathise with them as they deal with this new obstacle.

Header image via Instagram/tir_deli

READ ON: REVIEW: Griolladh Thomas Street's latest opener

Share:

Latest articles

"A shiny new rebrand" - one of Dublin's favourite candle companies is expanding

REVIEW: Griolladh Thomas Street's latest opener

Rathfarnham welcomes a brand new hipster chipper to the Main Street

"Back in Ranelagh!" - Beloved cafe Nicks return to their old stomping ground

You may also love

REVIEW: Griolladh Thomas Street's latest opener

Rathfarnham welcomes a brand new hipster chipper to the Main Street

"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.