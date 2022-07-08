7 Dublin spots for a refreshing glass of rosé in the sun

It's undeniable.

Once temperatures hit over 15 degrees, our inner basic b*tch awakens and we're required by law to be holding a glass of something pink and chilled at all times.

There's nothing like a glass of vino accompanied by a healthy dose of people watching on a sunny day in Dublin, and as luck would have it, there's a dreamy array of wine bars in the city ideally located for a combination of both. If you're looking for somewhere to relax and watch the world go by this weekend (which is set to be a scorcher) with a glass of rosé, here are 7 great spots to do just that.

Loose Canon, Drury Street

Perch yourself on the window seat or soak up the atmosphere of Drury Street outside Loose Canon, while swizzling something pink and refreshing inside one of their iconic glasses designed by local artiste Marina Marinin.

Café en Seine, Dawson Street

Live your Parisian dream at this popular Dawson Street spot, who for the month of July have installed a stylish new terrace known as the Rosé Garden where they'll be serving up everyone's favourite, Whispering Angel.

Franks, Camden Street

A vibe-y spot with a large communal table for sharing snacks and sommelier skills, and the window seat and barrels outside are perfect for watching the world go by.

Olesya's Wine Bar, Exchequer Street

If you nab yourself an outdoor table at this Exchequer Street spot, you won't want to leave. 400 wines from 20 different countries to choose from, with great tunes and tapas to accompany.

Bobby's Wine and Champagne Bar, Baggot Street Upper

Tucked away in the basement of a Baggot Street mansion, Bobby's has a spacious completely covered outdoor area, perfect for enjoying a glass of whatever you're having yourself.

Piglet Wine Bar, Temple Bar

This welcoming spot surely has one of the most impressive wine selections in the city - rosé of the bubbly and non-bubbly variety, as well as extensive lists of "weird whites", "normal reds", "posh burgundy" and so much more.

Ely Wine Bar, Ely Place

Just look at this fine selection of pink delights, all crying out to be enjoyed at this stylish spot on the corner of Baggot Street.

Happy sipping, all.

Header image via Instagram/franksdublin

