3 new openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week, we've seen a few expansions for Dublin businesses, some large, some small, and sadly said goodbye for now to one of the city's most iconic thespian watering holes. We've got all the main stories for you here, in one handy article. We're sound like that.

The new "Height of Summer" bar and garden opens at the Guinness Story

Seven floors of botanic installations, live music performances, art exhibitions and more. Get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

BuJo opens new burger joint in Terenure

In two weeks time Bujo will launch their third restaurant, in addition to their existing spots in Sandymount and Castleknock. More info on Bujo's new D6 home is HERE.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open flagship store on Baggot Street

This is the third Dublin location for Cool Hand, featuring their signature "candy-store style dispensers" full of beans, from which customers can fill up their own coffee jars. Read about the new cafe and roastery in more detail HERE.

The Flowing Tide on Abbey Street closes its doors

A place of legend and unique character, which is being mourned by actors and regulars alike today. More info on the closure is available HERE.

End of an era. The Flowing Tide finishes serving from closing tonight. Memories, nights, stories, dreams, arguments, plans, craic. The @AbbeyTheatre & the Tide. The nation’s stage & its one (🤣) for the road. Artists, staff, punters. Here comes everyone. Slán agus go raibh míle. pic.twitter.com/GE6IobEbqP — Mark O’Brien (@obrienmark) July 7, 2022

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

