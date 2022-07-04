Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open flagship store on Baggot Street

Complete with "candy-store style" coffee bean dispensers.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters have just opened their third store on Upper Baggot Street. The coffee roasters launched initially in Kilmainham in September, before opening a second store at the IFSC in February. June saw a new Cool Hand Coffee flagship location arrive in Dublin, with their signature "candy-store style dispensers" full of beans that lets customers fill up their own coffee jars.

They stock beans from as many as 15 different countries, with a focus on building relationships with global farmers and only using green importers. Farmers getting paid fairly is of huge importance to Cool Hand.

You can even roast up to 1kg of coffee beans at Cool Hand's new flagship store in just fifteen minutes. For those of you can't vibe with instant coffee or the various coffee pods. This new store also aims to eventually host workshops and tastings, so coffee enthusiasts can learn all the tricks of the barista trend.

Founder Luke Creigan says this of the new Cool Hand Coffee flagship store:

"This brand new concept lets customers experience coffee in a whole new way as they can take the journey from farm to cup with our team. Pop in for a tasting and we will help you find your favourite blend, hand roasted in store everyday."

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters are the sister brand to The Natural Bakery, which has eleven Irish stores.

