Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open new spot in Mayor Square

The coffee roasters have launched a brand new location.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters opened their first branch in early September 2021 in Kilmainham. After just six months of trading, they've already expanded, opening a second location this week in Mayor Square, IFSC.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters puts their focus on the coffee process, and ensuring everyone involved is paid fairly. Their website states:

"Coffee isn’t just a beverage. It’s a mission and a lifestyle. We wouldn’t serve espresso we weren’t happy with. We are fully aware of the responsibility we have and we are very proud to bring the best coffee to Ireland."

As you can see, they're a café that take their coffee production very seriously. We're so glad to see them expand beyond Kilmainham village into their second Dublin location.

If you work near the IFSC, pop into Cool Hand for your morning cuppa, or your afternoon pick-me-up.

Header image via Instagram/coolhandcoffeeroasters

