BuJo to expand its burger joint empire with new spot in Terenure

In T-Minus 16 days.

Fantastic news for the people of D6. In just over two weeks, BuJo will launch its third burger joint, this time in Terenure. They already have locations in Sandymount and Castleknock, and news of their Terenure spot has been few and far between. However, we finally have an opening date for the newest burger spot to Dublin 6, and it's closer than you might think. The new BuJo burger joint launches in Terenure on Saturday the 23rd July.

BuJo first started slinging burgers out of Sandymount in 2017, before opening a takeaway branch off Junction 6 in Castleknock in 2021. With a culinary director like Gráinne O'Keefe behind them, who's Head Chef at Clanbrassil House, it's no wonder BuJo has been such a huge success.

The BuJo menu boasts chicken strips, fries, and shakes as well as their signature burgers. You can check out the menu HERE, including their limited edition burgers, such as the Wicklow Bán burger and the 'Ger's Hot Honey' chicken burger, which appear in the Instagram post below.

Stay tuned for more info on the Terenure opening.

