14 Dublin events to enjoy this summer season

Good weather or not, summer is here.

Well, summer has technically been here since May (don't be that person that claims it starts in June, please and thanks). But with the mixed bag of weather we've been having, it's hard to believe we're now approaching mid July, with only a handful of hot days thrown in. Regardless of what the weather has been at, Dublin is chockablock with events for the summer season so if you've been a little bored so far, we've got you.

Whispering Angel Rosé Garden

Where: Café en Seine

One for the girlos (or guyos, anyone can enjoy a wee rosé). Whispering Angel has taken over a section of Café en Seine with a brand new rosé garden, where rosé can be enjoyed by the glass or the bottle in a gorgeous setting. We covered all the deets in our article HERE.

Height of Summer

Where: Guinness Storehouse

Gardens are the theme of the summer it would seem; with the help of specialist Mark Grehan, the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar has been transformed into Ireland's highest garden for Dublin's summer season. Find all the details HERE.

Comedy Yard

Where: MVP

Every second Wednesday MVP on Clanbrassil Street hosts Comedy Yard, perfect for an evening of laughter and entertainment. You can book your ticket HERE.

Dublin Wine Trails

Where: TBC

On this wine crawl, you try all of Dublin's best wine bars and of course sample some lovely wines. To top it off, you get some tasty tapas to pair with your vino. Need I say more? You can book in with them HERE.

Yoga with Maura Rath

Where: RDS

I had the pleasure of going to one of Maura Rath's yoga classes this week, at the same hall in the RDS where the Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition takes place. I'm a true yoga beginner but I loved the class; Maura has such a soothing voice, and guided us through each movement with patience and grace.

Each class will be different, but ours had a particular focus on our chakras. As with the Van Gogh experience, there's light projections all around throughout the class with calming sound effects. If you're a true yogi, or just want to try it out like I did, I highly recommend going while you still can. You can book HERE.

Street Art Walking Tour

Where: Temple Bar

Dublin has loads of amazing street art, and what better time to get out walking and see it than over the summer season? You can book your ticket HERE.

Markets

Where: Multiple locations

No matter what part of Dublin you're local to, there's bound to be a weekend market nearby. There's Bushy Park Market, Herbert Park Market, Marlay Park Market (lots of park markets essentially, should be renamed parkets...). The city centre also hosts a ton of markets, such as the book market in Temple Bar, the farmer's market in Stoneybatter, and various flea markets that pop up at Eatyard and The Well.

Dublin True Crime Tour

Where: Molly Malone Statue

This one is you crime podcast junkies. With this Alternative Dublin walking tour, you will "Explore the Irish capital city while hearing stories about kidnappings, art heists, robberies, and murders." Book if you don't scare easily. A class event taking place in Dublin over the summer season.

Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition

Where: RDS

There's only a few more weeks left to see the Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition at the RDS. Finishing up on the 4th August, it would be a terrible shame to miss this one of a kind exhibition; you can read my full review HERE.

Dublin Zoo

Where: Phoenix Park

A tried and true activity that's best enjoyed in the summer is a trip to the zoo. Dublin Zoo is extensive and full of animals to see and learn about, whilst also basking in the sunshine (sunshine that sadly is not guaranteed with your ticket).

Bottomless Brunch

Where: Multiple locations

We have a full list of all the spots doing Bottomless Brunch HERE, but one of our top spots has to be Happy Endings. They are constantly switching up the theme of their brunch, with July having a Pop Icons theme (a classic).

Giacometti Exhibition

Where: The National Gallery of Ireland

If you're an art fan, a day at the National Gallery is a must this summer (it's mostly free). But if you love sculpture in particular, they currently have a Giacometti Exhibition which showcases both his sculptures and paintings. I had the pleasure of experiencing it for myself, and the staff were so knowledgable on not only Giacometti's work, but also his life. You can catch this exhibition until the 4th September.

Men's Night

Where: Outhouse Dublin

If you fancy meeting new people and socialising in a safe space, then Outhouse has the event for you. Every Friday they're hosting Men's Night, for gay men of all ages.

Airfield

Where: Kilmacud

A trip to Airfield is always a joy, but especially when there's some glorious sunshine to bask in. They have new calves, seasonal food at their café, egg collection, dairy milking, and lovely walking trails, to name a few.

The weather may be temperamental at the best of times, but Dublin still has a ton of cracking events and activities to enjoy this summer season.

Header image via Instagram/dublinzoo_official

